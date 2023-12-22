Contract signed for Rail Baltica mainline construction in Latvia

“Rail Baltica undoubtedly stands as the most significant construction project in the broader sense for years to come – for contractors, designers, supervisors, and material manufacturers. Rail Baltica will become an anchor project for the sustainable development of the industry, mobilizing the best experts, equipment, and technologies.

The attraction of foreign contractors provides an opportunity for the exchange of competencies. On one hand, it brings Western expertise to Latvia; on the other, it offers Latvian colleagues the chance to demonstrate their ability to work on complex, extensive, and innovative projects, positioning them for future international endeavors,” emphasizes Gints Miķelsons, Chairman of the Board of the Latvian Construction Contractors Association.