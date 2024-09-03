Contactless payment already available in Vilnius public transport

How to buy a ticket using contactless method?

All passengers need to do is tap their contactless card or smart device against the ticket machine once. The successful purchase of the ticket will be seen on the screen and confirmed by a sound signal. Only one ticket can be purchased with one card at a time. If the validity period of the ticket has already expired, by tapping the card again, a new ticket will be purchased, which will be valid for 60 minutes. With this valid ticket, passengers can continue their trip by another means of public transport. By tapping the ticket machine screen in another bus or trolleybus, the passenger will see the ticket’s validity period.