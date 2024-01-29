Colliers Baltic opens new company in Lithuania

Colliers Project Management LT will offer construction project management and maintenance services to clients planning development, investment, relocation, reconstruction, and other projects, the company said in a statement.

Colliers Baltic also provides project management services in Latvia and Estonia. This is part of an active expansion in Lithuania. At the beginning of the year, the company announced the launch of property management services and cooperation with East Capital Real Estate.

Among the projects already implemented by Colliers Project Management are the conversion of the Lelija factory in Naujamiestis in cooperation with Statybos procesų valdymas, the Neris tributary project in Kaunas on Jonavos St, etc.