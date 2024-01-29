Colliers Baltic opens new company in Lithuania

Colliers Project Management LT will offer construction project management and maintenance services to clients planning development, investment, relocation, reconstruction, and other projects, the company said in a statement.
Colliers Baltic also provides project management services in Latvia and Estonia. This is part of an active expansion in Lithuania. At the beginning of the year, the company announced the launch of property management services and cooperation with East Capital Real Estate.
Among the projects already implemented by Colliers Project Management are the conversion of the Lelija factory in Naujamiestis in cooperation with Statybos procesų valdymas, the Neris tributary project in Kaunas on Jonavos St, etc.
Before joining Colliers, Kavaliauskas, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s degree in Construction Management from Kaunas University of Technology, worked for Baltic CPM, a company he founded, providing construction project consulting services. Before that, he worked on the development projects of the Vilnius Cogeneration Plant and the Lithuanian Airport. Among the projects implemented by Kavaliauskas are the expansion of VOLVO Lietuva service centers (in partnership with Statybos Procesų valdymas), Westhub logistics center, expansion of Akvatera LT production base, Domus Naturae factory project, etc.
Colliers is one of the world’s leading property services and investment management companies, operating in 63 countries. Currently, the company’s projects include the business center “Artery” designed by D. Libeskind Studio, the stock-office complex “Vikingų verslo slėnis,” etc.