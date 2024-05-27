Citi: Defining a banking strategy for your company’s global growth

Local knowledge is especially important given the limited treasury resources of many firms, especially for many fast-growing companies in the tech sector. Banks with an in-country presence are often better placed to explain the nuances of each market.

Discussing banking structures with your bank can also help companies to look beyond their immediate requirements so that they have the right foundations in place for future opportunities.

For example, while a firm’s immediate objective might be to hire coders in a new country, it might plan to sell locally in the medium term. Thought should be given to the practicalities of collections, such as how customers will pay, what currency they will use, whether collections will be converted to the company’s base currency (and in what way), and how funds will be repatriated to head office.