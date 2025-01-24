China says door of dialogue with Lithuania open

The official said that China is ready to strengthen communication and exchanges with Lithuania on the basis of respect and common approach and to find ways to overcome the current situation. The door of dialogue is always open, she said.

"Although we have different views on some issues, confrontation and isolation will only lead to more misunderstandings and misjudgements. We have not lost confidence in the relations between China and Lithuania and we sincerely hope that they will be back on track," Mei said in the press release.

"The sun shines again after the rain, according to a Lithuanian proverb," she said.