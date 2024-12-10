Cheapest grocery basket up by 2.9% in price in November

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, remained leaders. Maxima increased its basket price by EUR 0.90 over the month and Barbora cut the price by EUR 0.38. They are followed by Norfa, which raised its cheapest basket price by EUR 0.41.
e-Rimi and Rimi ranked fourth and fifth after increasing their basket prices by EUR 3.67 and EUR 1.14 respectively.
The Iki supermarket chain ranked sixth (a EUR 5.10 rise in price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 0.27 growth in price.
According to Pricer.lt, the difference between the cheapest grocery basket (Maxima) and the most expensive basket (LastMile) is EUR 17.82 or 29.4%.
Out of the 52 items monitored by Pricer.lt, 14 rose and three decreased significantly (10% and more) in price.
The biggest increases in price were recorded for cheapest apples, cheapest rice, cheapest yoghurt, cheapest tomatoes, cheapest butter, cheapest frozen sea pike fillet, cheapest boiled sausage, Dvaras butter, cheapest sour cream, cheapest dark chocolate, cheapest brown bread, Švyturys traditional beer, Karūna dark chocolate, Dvaro semi-hard fermented cheese.
Three items – cheapest loose-leaf tea, cheapest oat flakes and cheapest tomato juice – went cheaper by over 10%.
Pricer.lt recorded the prices shown in the said supermarkets and their online shops on 28 November.