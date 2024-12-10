Cheapest grocery basket up by 2.9% in price in November

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, remained leaders. Maxima increased its basket price by EUR 0.90 over the month and Barbora cut the price by EUR 0.38. They are followed by Norfa, which raised its cheapest basket price by EUR 0.41.

e-Rimi and Rimi ranked fourth and fifth after increasing their basket prices by EUR 3.67 and EUR 1.14 respectively.

The Iki supermarket chain ranked sixth (a EUR 5.10 rise in price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 0.27 growth in price.

According to Pricer.lt, the difference between the cheapest grocery basket (Maxima) and the most expensive basket (LastMile) is EUR 17.82 or 29.4%.