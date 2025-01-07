Cheapest grocery basket down by 1% in price in December

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, remained leaders by the lowest basket prices. Maxima cut its basket price by EUR 0.69 over the month while Barbora raised the price by EUR 0.40. Lidl follows after raising its basket price by EUR 0.61 if compared to the October data.

Norfa ranks fourth with a EUR 2.03 EUR increase in its basket price.

Next comes e-Rimi with its basket price down by EUR 0.39 in price and Rimi which raised its basket price by EUR 0.45.

The Iki supermarket chain ranked seventh (a EUR 0.1 fall in the price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 1.25 drop in the price.