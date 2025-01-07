Cheapest grocery basket down by 1% in price in December

The Maxima supermarket chain and Barbora, Maxima’s online grocery store, remained leaders by the lowest basket prices. Maxima cut its basket price by EUR 0.69 over the month while Barbora raised the price by EUR 0.40. Lidl follows after raising its basket price by EUR 0.61 if compared to the October data.
Norfa ranks fourth with a EUR 2.03 EUR increase in its basket price.
Next comes e-Rimi with its basket price down by EUR 0.39 in price and Rimi which raised its basket price by EUR 0.45.
The Iki supermarket chain ranked seventh (a EUR 0.1 fall in the price), and LastMile (IKI online shop) closed the ranking with a EUR 1.25 drop in the price.
The difference between the cheapest grocery basket (Maxima) and the most expensive basket (LastMile) is EUR 17.27 or 28.9%, Pricer.lt said.
Out of the 52 items monitored by Pricer.lt, 11 rose and three decreased significantly (10% and more) in price.
The biggest increases in price were recorded for cheapest apples, cheapest yoghurt, cheapest rice, Dvaras butter, Karūna dark chocolate, cheapest frozen sea pike fillet, cheapest brown bread, Elmenhorster tomato juice, cheapest dark chocolate, roasted ground coffee and cheapest tomatoes.
Three items – cheapest loose-leaf tea, cheapest oat flakes and Samsonas Daktariška sausage – went cheaper by over 10%.
Pricer.lt recorded the prices shown in the said supermarkets and their online shops on 30 December.