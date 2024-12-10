Changes in prices for industrial production sold

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.3 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – decreased by 0.1 percent. The highest rise in prices was recorded for refined petroleum products – 3.5 percent. The most significant decrease in prices was recorded for waste collection, recovery and disposal services – 3.1 percent. Prices for food products decreased by 0.6 percent. Prices for meat and poultry meat products decreased by 7.3 percent, sugar – 5.7 percent, grain mill products – 2.2 percent, while dairy products went up in price by 2.3 percent, vegetable and animal oils and fats – 1.9 percent, processed and preserved fish, crustaceans and molluscs – 1.7 percent.