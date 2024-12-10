Changes in prices for industrial production sold

2024.12.10 17:04

In November 2024, against October, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 0.6 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.1 percent. The overall price change was mainly influenced by an increase in prices for refined petroleum products (3.5 percent), as well as by a decrease in prices for rubber and plastic products (1.1 percent), reports the State Data Agency (Statistics Lithuania).

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.3 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – decreased by 0.1 percent. The highest rise in prices was recorded for refined petroleum products – 3.5 percent. The most significant decrease in prices was recorded for waste collection, recovery and disposal services – 3.1 percent. Prices for food products decreased by 0.6 percent. Prices for meat and poultry meat products decreased by 7.3 percent, sugar – 5.7 percent, grain mill products – 2.2 percent, while dairy products went up in price by 2.3 percent, vegetable and animal oils and fats – 1.9 percent, processed and preserved fish, crustaceans and molluscs – 1.7 percent.

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 0.9 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.3 percent.

Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 1.5 percent, on the non-euro area market – 0.3 percent.

Over the year (November 2024, against November 2023), prices for the total industrial production sold decreased by 1.8 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – increased by 0.5 percent.

Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 2.4 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.7 percent.

Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 1.3 percent, refined petroleum products excluded – increased by 1.6 percent.

Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the euro market decreased by 0.5 percent, on the non-euro market – by 1.9 percent.

