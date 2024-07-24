Bank of Taiwan to focus more on business clients in Lithuania – finmin

„The bank is likely to be more oriented towards business, at least in the beginning of commencement of activities. Yet concrete scope will be seen after it begins operating in Lithuania,“ Skaistė told reporters Wednesday.

According to the minister, it is too early to specify the bank’s would-be extent of activities or clients.

„We should have to wait for the bank’s application on what it intends to do in Lithuania. [Judging] from the public sphere, it is more likely to focus on business,“ she added.

The finance minister believes that emergence of a new bank in Lithuania may improve conditions for businesses and their access to capital.