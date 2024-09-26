Bank of Lithuania revokes payment institution licence of Kevin EU

This means that the company can no longer provide financial services. It must inform its clients about the settlement procedure within 5 working days at the latest, the Bank of Lithuania reported Thursday.

Although the company was no longer allowed to provide payment processing services, payment service users who were still not reimbursed by the company must apply directly to UAB Kevin EU for their refund. The funds must be returned to the account specified by a client opened with a credit or other electronic money or payment institution.