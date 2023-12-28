BaltCap investment in national stadium totals EUR 8.1mn to date

“The fact that BaltCap, the largest private equity fund manager in the Baltics, terminated its contract with Šarūnas Stepukonis, partner of BaltCap Infrastructure Fund (BInF), and turned to law enforcement for possible financial damage, has led to public speculations saying that the former fund manager’s activities are stalling the the project of the National Stadium Park, and that the losses incurred due to the fund’s mismanagement of finances would be included in the project budget. These considerations have no grounds – any losses incurred by the Fund will be compensated by BaltCap out of its own pocket,” the investment firm said.