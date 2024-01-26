BaltCap fund sues former partner, gambling companies for EUR 16.6mn

 
Private equity fund BaltCap has filed a EUR 16.6 million lawsuit against its former partner in Lithuania Šarūnas Stepukonis and gambling company Olympic Casino Group Baltija, and its Estonian shareholder OB Holding 1, reports business news website vz.lt.

Companies Žvirgždaičių energija, Nullus and Moelta, managed by the fund, have asked the court to recognise their right to misappropriated financial property, and to recover electronic money from Stepukonis’ and gambling companies’ accounts.

It is stated that EUR 7.74 million of Žvirgždaičių energija, EUR 2.04 million of Nullus and EUR 6.8 million of Moelta funds might have been misappropriated.

As reported earlier, BaltCap terminated its agreement with Stepukonis in November 2023 and addressed law enforcement after identifying violations in finances managed by him.

