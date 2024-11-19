Architects invited to design future expansion of Vilnius Airport: new arrivals terminal planned

"We are already in a period of major change, but in parallel we want to make every future infrastructure change at the capital’s air gateway a detailed and professional analysis of the current situation and options. It is for these reasons that we believe that an international architectural competition of ideas for a new arrival terminal and its environment is the best way to understand what is available to choose from and what to have in the future," says Arnas Dūmanas, head of the Development Department of Lithuanian Airports.
In order to adapt the existing infrastructure to the rapidly growing passenger flows, and at the same time to create a more efficient and comfortable environment for passengers, Lithuanian Airports is inviting architects to design not only a new arrival terminal at the capital’s airport, but also to integrate it with the future Rail Baltica underground link-station, as well as the new departure terminal and the reconstructed central square, which will be launched next year.
The tender is published in the Lithuanian Public Procurement System CVP IS (address: https://pirkimai.eviesiejipirkimai.lt).
Architects are invited to prepare and submit their designs by mid-February 2025.
In early 2025, a special jury will evaluate the tender entries against qualitative criteria. The members of the jury will include Laura Kairienė (chief architect of Vilnius City), Mariia Grachova (architect, director of the Brussels office of Chapman & Taylor (UK)), Tom Holtmann (architect, partner and project manager at Nordic Office of Architecture (Norway)), Rolandas Palekas (architect, head of the Paleko ARCH studio) and representatives of the Lithuanian airports.
The authors of the best projects will be awarded cash prizes – the total prize fund, which will be shared by the authors of the five best proposals, is 120,000 euros.
The winner of the architectural competition will be invited to enter open negotiations for the signing of a contract for the preparation of the working design of the terminal and its accesses.
More information can be found on the official website of the architectural competition: www.vnocompetition.lt