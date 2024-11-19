Architects invited to design future expansion of Vilnius Airport: new arrivals terminal planned

"We are already in a period of major change, but in parallel we want to make every future infrastructure change at the capital’s air gateway a detailed and professional analysis of the current situation and options. It is for these reasons that we believe that an international architectural competition of ideas for a new arrival terminal and its environment is the best way to understand what is available to choose from and what to have in the future," says Arnas Dūmanas, head of the Development Department of Lithuanian Airports.