Annual inflation at 1.3% in November

In November 2024 against October, prices for consumer goods and services increased by 0.6%. This was mainly influenced by a price growth recorded for heat energy, fuels and lubricants, other appliances, articles and products for personal care, vegetables, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery, as well as by a price drop observed for clothing and footwear, package holidays, glassware, tableware and household utensils, accommodation.
Over the month, prices for consumer goods increased by 0.8%, those for consumer services – 0.3%.
Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 1.6%, market prices – 0.5%.
November 2024, against October, prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 2.1%. The largest price growth was recorded for heat energy (10.1%), liquefied gas for cooking (3.9%), liquid fuel (3.6%), products and materials for maintenance and repair of the dwelling (1.3%).
Prices of transport goods and services grew by 1.1%. The change was determined by a price growth recorded for liquefied gas for cars (4.8%), diesel fuel (2.7%), petrol (0.7%), as well as by a price drop observed for spare parts of personal transport equipment (1.2%).
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 0.7%. The largest increase in prices was recorded for flour, other edible oil, nuts, chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, dried vegetables, while decrease in prices – pasta with meat, olive oil, cereal flakes, fresh and chilled seafood, meat preserves. Price change was also recorded for some fresh vegetables and fruit: the largest price growth was observed for grapes, sweet pepper, potatoes, head lettuce, tomatoes, while price drop – lemons, broccoli, carrots, white cabbage, mangoes.
Due to seasonal discounts, prices for clothing and footwear decreased by 1.3%. Footwear went down in price by 2%, clothing – by 1.1%.
In November 2024, annual (November 2024, against November 2023) inflation stood at 1.3%. The annual inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in prices of catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, package holidays, medical services, dentist services, as well as by a decrease in prices recorded for fuels and lubricants, solid fuel, electricity, gas, clothing.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods decreased by 0.7%, those for consumer services increased by 6.1%.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 0.3%, market prices – by 1.5%.