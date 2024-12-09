Annual inflation at 1.3% in November

Prices of transport goods and services grew by 1.1%. The change was determined by a price growth recorded for liquefied gas for cars (4.8%), diesel fuel (2.7%), petrol (0.7%), as well as by a price drop observed for spare parts of personal transport equipment (1.2%).

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 0.7%. The largest increase in prices was recorded for flour, other edible oil, nuts, chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, dried vegetables, while decrease in prices – pasta with meat, olive oil, cereal flakes, fresh and chilled seafood, meat preserves. Price change was also recorded for some fresh vegetables and fruit: the largest price growth was observed for grapes, sweet pepper, potatoes, head lettuce, tomatoes, while price drop – lemons, broccoli, carrots, white cabbage, mangoes.