airBaltic expands operations in Lithuania, adds new destination from Vilnius

Both cities will be connected twice a week year-round, starting from 31 October 2024. This will be the fourth direct destination in Germany from Vilnius, complementing the existing routes to Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The new route is a part of a risk-sharing cooperation between airBaltic and Lithuanian Airports, which is the third established agreement between both parties, airBaltic stated in a press release.

Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic: „Vilnius is one of airBaltic’s home cities, and we are pleased to continue our expansion in the Lithuanian capital. By closely monitoring market trends and passenger demand, we believe that the flights between Vilnius and Dusseldorf will be a strategically important route for Lithuania, as Germany is one of the country’s most significant economic partners. This will be already the fourth airBaltic destination in Germany from Vilnius, providing our customer with more travel options for business and leisure travels and by that increasing passenger traffic between both countries.“