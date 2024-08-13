airBaltic expands operations in Lithuania, adds new destination from Vilnius

Both cities will be connected twice a week year-round, starting from 31 October 2024. This will be the fourth direct destination in Germany from Vilnius, complementing the existing routes to Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The new route is a part of a risk-sharing cooperation between airBaltic and Lithuanian Airports, which is the third established agreement between both parties, airBaltic stated in a press release.
Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic: „Vilnius is one of airBaltic’s home cities, and we are pleased to continue our expansion in the Lithuanian capital. By closely monitoring market trends and passenger demand, we believe that the flights between Vilnius and Dusseldorf will be a strategically important route for Lithuania, as Germany is one of the country’s most significant economic partners. This will be already the fourth airBaltic destination in Germany from Vilnius, providing our customer with more travel options for business and leisure travels and by that increasing passenger traffic between both countries.“
„We are grateful to Lithuanian Airports and our local partners for their cooperation over the years and for supporting airBaltic’s expansion in Lithuania,“ Gauss added.
Simonas Bartkus, CEO of Lithuanian Airports: „The launch of this route means that we will have flights to six of Germany’s largest airports and ten regular routes between Lithuania and Germany. It is gratifying that our investment mechanism is successfully contributing to the development of a strategic direction for the country and to the preparation for the permanent deployment of the German brigade in our country.“
Flights between Vilnius and Dusseldorf are planned to operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays year-round, starting from 31 October 2024. The flight time is scheduled 2 hours and 15 minutes. airBaltic will offer passengers two service classes – Economy and Business Class.
The flights between both cities will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The A220-300 offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, and delivering better overall performance, and convenience for both passengers and the staff.
Furthermore, airBaltic this year connects Lithuania with more than 20 direct routes across the Europe, and by having 24 code-share partners, the airline providing one-stop connections the rest of the world. For the upcoming winter season airBaltic plans to launch seven new routes from the Baltic States – four from Riga, two from Vilnius and one from Tallinn. With this airBaltic strengths its position as the leading and the most preferred airline in the Baltic States.