airBaltic announces seven new routes from Vilnius

The company said Wednesday it will start to fly from the Lithuanian capital city to Chisinau (Moldova), Ibiza (Spain), Prague (Czech Republic), Rhode (Greece), Tel Aviva (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Valencia (Spain).

The airline is also offering four new routes from Riga and five from Tallinn.

„To serve the growing demand on our existing routes, we have increased flight frequencies on four direct routes from Vilnius, offering our customers even a broader range of travel options,“ said Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic.

Passengers will be able to fly more often to Malaga, Paris, Munich and Tallinn.