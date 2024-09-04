airBaltic announces seven new routes from Vilnius

The company said Wednesday it will start to fly from the Lithuanian capital city to Chisinau (Moldova), Ibiza (Spain), Prague (Czech Republic), Rhode (Greece), Tel Aviva (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Valencia (Spain).
The airline is also offering four new routes from Riga and five from Tallinn.
„To serve the growing demand on our existing routes, we have increased flight frequencies on four direct routes from Vilnius, offering our customers even a broader range of travel options,“ said Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic.
Passengers will be able to fly more often to Malaga, Paris, Munich and Tallinn.
„It is very important that we will have daily flights to Munich, Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Tallinn airports. We can clearly see that airBaltic could become the second airline in the Lithuanian airport network by passenger traffic as early as next year. It would be a great achievement both for the airline and for us in terms of building long-term partnerships and improving Lithuania’s overall connectivity,“ CEO of Lithuanian Airports Simonas Bartkus says.
The company also said that the flight schedule for the new routes from Riga has been adjusted to align with transit flights to and from Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, and Scandinavia, ensuring seamless connections through the airline’s home base.