Agriculture Min to tighten control of grain imports from higher risk countries

With the respective legislation in force, checks will be performed on each and very rail wagon or vehicle carrying grain and its products intended for food and feed that are coming from Russia, Belarus, Transnistria, a region not controlled by the Moldovan government, the Crimea annexed by Russia and other Ukrainian territories not controlled by the Ukrainian government, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia not controlled by the government of Georgia.

The products will be tested for pesticide residues, mycotoxins, metals (lead, cadmium) and origin of produce. The State Food and Veterinary Service will set out and implement the control measures for food grains.

A total of 144,000 tonnes of Russian grain, namely wheat and maize, were transited through Lithuania last year, via the port of Klaipėda, the State Plant Service had said.