Access to all Ignitis ON charging points in the Baltic states with a single app

Eimantas Balta, Head of EV Charging Network for Baltics at Ignitis, highlights the updated app’s game-changing benefit: seamless integration across the Baltics. Drivers can now find all Ignitis ON charging points in one place, initiate charging sessions, and enjoy the same effortless experience they’re accustomed to in their home country. For instance, Lithuanian drivers travelling to Estonia can rely on the same app, with the interface available in Lithuanian for added convenience.

The launch of the Ignitis ON app in Latvia and Estonia represents a major milestone in expanding access across the Baltic region. More importantly, the app will operate in the language chosen by the EV driver in any country, ensuring smooth and familiar navigation throughout their journey. "Our goal is to make driving convenient for EV drivers, not only by providing charging access on the road but also by ensuring the charging service is so straightforward that it feels effortless. This is why the same Ignitis ON app will function in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. When traveling outside their home country, drivers won’t need to take any additional steps. The same terms and conditions will apply, and business customers can continue using their existing service agreements without any extra hassle," comments E. Balta.