80% of Lithuanians would welcome a ban on gambling ads

The poll commissioned by public broadcaster LRT was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Baltijos tyrimai.
It showed that 80% of respondents aged 18 years and over are in favour of a complete ban on gambling ads in Lithuania and just 15% would oppose the move.
It has transpired that approval of gambling ad ban was greater among women than men – 86% against 72% respectively.
The move has also wide support among residents aged over 50 (84%) and by people with greater than secondary education and with monthly household income of up to EUR 1,100 (85%).
Opponents of the ban often include men (21%), young people under 30 years of age (23%), rural residents (18%) and people with unfinished secondary education (30%).
1,115 adult residents of Lithuania were polled on 15-25 March.
In mid-March, parliament began to consider amendments to the law on gambling, which, if adopted, would prohibit gambling advertisements as of 1 January 2025.