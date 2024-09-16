6 ways to protect data in the cloud for enterprises from BAKOTECH

Low reliability. The reliability of local infrastructure depends on the quality of maintenance. A well-trained team and proven tools are necessary to ensure smooth operations and robust data protection.

Limited scalability. Local servers provide a fixed number of resources. If you need to increase their quantity, the only way is to buy additional equipment. This limits your options and prevents you from scaling quickly to provide more services or more frequent updates.

Unreasonable costs. Imagine investing in extra servers that become underutilized. It would be unprofitable. Managing on-premises infrastructure is often costlier than cloud-based alternatives.

Excessive maintenance. It’s your team that’s responsible for the state of the local infrastructure, so constant maintenance turns into an operating expense. These budgets could be used for modernization.