2024.07.01 13:46

15min to acquire radio station M-1

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
UAB „15min“ akcininkai Tomas Balžekas, Tomas Bindokas, Gabrielė Burbienė, Martynas Basokas
UAB „15min“ akcininkai Tomas Balžekas, Tomas Bindokas, Gabrielė Burbienė, Martynas Basokas
PHOTO: Tomas Kauneckas

Lithuanian capital company group 15min on Monday announced that it is acquiring M-1 radio station group.

The acquisition is yet to be approved by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) and a governmental commission on strategic transactions.

If the deal goes ahead, 15min group will obtain 100% of shares of radio stations M-1, Ultra Vires, Laluna and the company Reklamos Ekspertai, which are owned by Rūta Grušnienė.

With the approval of the LRTK and a governmental commission, the agreement is planned to be finalised this summer.

The transaction value is not revealed, it is financed using own and borrowed funds.

The buyer was consulted by law firm Cobalt, while the seller by Ellex and PwC.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions