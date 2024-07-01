15min to acquire radio station M-1

The acquisition is yet to be approved by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) and a governmental commission on strategic transactions.

If the deal goes ahead, 15min group will obtain 100% of shares of radio stations M-1, Ultra Vires, Laluna and the company Reklamos Ekspertai, which are owned by Rūta Grušnienė.

With the approval of the LRTK and a governmental commission, the agreement is planned to be finalised this summer.

The transaction value is not revealed, it is financed using own and borrowed funds.