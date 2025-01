Мягкая сила и ее трансформация: от холодной войны до современных геополитических вызовов

NYE, Joseph S. Jr. Soft Power. The Means to Success in World Politics. PUBLIC AFFAIRS New York. 2004

NYE, Joseph S. Jr. Bound to lead: The changing nature of American power. 1990

HERRING, George C. From Colony to Superpower. 2008

LUNDESTAD, Geir. „Empire by Invitation“ in the American Century. Diplomatic History Vol. 23, No. 2 (Spring 1999), pp. 189-217