Выборы под дулом: как Россия принуждает к голосованию население на оккупированных территориях Украины

epa10831645 A man walks past a ballot box with the coat of arms of Russia during early voting for the local elections in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, 31 August 2023. Elections of various levels will be held in Russia on 10 September 2023, including by-elections of deputies to the State Duma, elections of heads of 26 constituent entities of the federation, and elections of deputies of legislative bodies of state power in 16 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The Central Election Commission of Russia has scheduled elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on a Single Voting Day on 10 September. EPA/STRINGER

ФОТО: EPA - ELTA