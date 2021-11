Tai tviteryje pastebėjo baltarusių žurnalistė Hanna Liubakova.

Angela Merkel called Lukashenko to discuss the border crisis in #Belarus. No details on the German side. But pro-regime propaganda is happy: Western leaders discuss the situation with Lukashenko as an equal partner. We should remember that he is responsible for migrant smuggling pic.twitter.com/xKZIoJKk5O