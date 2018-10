View this post on Instagram

Marikina Footwear Museum exhibits a variety of shoe collection owned by famous personalities like former presidents, incumbent leaders and celebrities. Imelda Marcos' extensive shoe collection occupies most the museum's small airconditioned space. #imeldific . . . #travel #travelph #traveller #travelblog #travelphoto #travelblogger #travelphotography #traveldiary #traveljournal #marikina #museum #footwearmuseum #pinoy #philippines #exploreph #pinas #pilipinas #walkingtour #ayaminamino #marcos #imeldamarcos #shoes #shoesaddict



