Po Kachovkos katastrofos – naujos prognozės: prasidėjo nepalankios sąlygos

This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar technologies shows port facilities and an industrial area in Kherson on May 15, 2023. An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine on June 6, 2023 unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages and forced the evacuation of 17,000 people, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster. (Photo by Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS