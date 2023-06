Ekspertas: Rusija labai suklydo

This handout SkySat image taken and released by Planet Labs PBC on June 6, 2023 shows water flowing through the damaged Kakhovka HPP dam in southern Ukraine. The partial destruction on June 6, 2023 of the major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages forcing mass evacuation, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster near the war's front line. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam as expectations built over the start of Ukraine's long-awaited offensive. (Photo by 2023 Planet Labs PBC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / Planet Labs PBC " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS