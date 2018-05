Spotted: A coronal hole was seen on the Sun on May 2-4, 2018. The dark coronal hole extends about halfway across the solar disk when observed in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light. This type of light is typically invisible to our eyes, but was captured here by our Solar Dynamics Observatory and colorized in purple. Coronal holes are magnetically open areas on the Sun from which solar wind — the Sun’s constant outflow of material — rushes out into space. Such solar wind streams can trigger the aurora when they interact with Earth’s magnetic field. Credit: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #sdo #light #earth #solarsystem #science #video #ultraviolet #uv #uvlight #picoftheday

