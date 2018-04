More than 80 possible pre-Columbian sites, including ditched enclosures and large settlements with mounds, plazas, and causeways—estimated to date between A.D. 1250 and 1500—have been detected in areas of Brazil's Amazon Basin once considered virgin forest. archaeology.org/news #Archaeology #Amazon #Brazil #PreColumbian (University of Exeter)

