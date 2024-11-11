Žemaitaitis vows to change his rhetoric, urges zero-tolerance for antisemitism

"We support the position that antisemitism must be fought. These things cannot be tolerated. (...) Let this Government work and prove its worth by its actions," Žemaitaitis told reporters after signing the coalition deal in the Seimas on Monday.

The same was earlier reiterated by Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, chair of the election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP).

"One of the commitments in our coalition agreement is to fight antisemitism," said the politician, who broke her promise to take the prime minister’s role.

Asked to be specific on the fight with Žemaitaitis’ Facebook posts, Blinkevičiūtė handed over the microphone to the Nemunas Dawn leader himself.