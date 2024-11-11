Žemaitaitis vows to change his rhetoric, urges zero-tolerance for antisemitism

"We support the position that antisemitism must be fought. These things cannot be tolerated. (...) Let this Government work and prove its worth by its actions," Žemaitaitis told reporters after signing the coalition deal in the Seimas on Monday.
The same was earlier reiterated by Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, chair of the election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP).
"One of the commitments in our coalition agreement is to fight antisemitism," said the politician, who broke her promise to take the prime minister’s role.
Asked to be specific on the fight with Žemaitaitis’ Facebook posts, Blinkevičiūtė handed over the microphone to the Nemunas Dawn leader himself.
"Probably, this is a question for me. This is my personal Facebook profile. I work and write there. If you are talking about antisemitism, as a politician I have already paid the price after the Constitutional Court’s ruling – I was forced to resign from the Seimas and I risked not being elected," Žemaitaitis explained.
"For those who are offended or who misinterpret my statements, I can only apologise for them," he said.
Žemaitaitis, now a representative of the ruling coalition, also stated he will change his rhetoric.
"Watch the process, watch my Facebook and you will see changes that will reflect the decisions of the ruling majority," the politician said.