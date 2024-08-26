Žemaitaitis turns to EU court over his right to freedom of expression

In his application the politician claims having faced persecution from state authorities over his statements on Facebook and in the media commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticising the actions taken by Israel.

„The Court of Human Rights has repeatedly held that freedom of expression, the right to disseminate information and ideas, encompasses not only the right to disseminate a neutral opinion that is favourably received by the authorities, one that suits and pleases them, but also the right to express an opinion that is critical, provoking or disturbing,“ Žemaitaitis said, adding he saw it as his duty to fight for the right to have an opinion and to express it.