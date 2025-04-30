2025.04.30 15:55

Žemaitaitis only MP not granted access to classified information – Seimas speaker

 
Žemaitaitis only MP not granted access to classified information – Seimas speaker
Žemaitaitis only MP not granted access to classified information – Seimas speaker
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis says MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis is the only member of the current Seimas who has received a negative recommendation from the State Security Department (VSD) for working with classified information.

"There has been only one case so far, when our colleague Žemaitaitis was given such a recommendation," Skvernelis told Žinių radijas on Wednesday, adding that six more MPs are currently being vetted.

Security clearance has already been given to most of the MPs who asked for access to classified information, the Seimas speaker said.

"I believe there are around 85 MPs who already have it. The process is underway for another six as they applied at different times," the leader of the Democrats For Lithuania added.

Skvernelis said Tuesday he would not grant a permit for Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, to access classified information, following the VSD recommendation which said the MP’s certain traits and actions may compromise the security of that information.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions