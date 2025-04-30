Žemaitaitis only MP not granted access to classified information – Seimas speaker

"There has been only one case so far, when our colleague Žemaitaitis was given such a recommendation," Skvernelis told Žinių radijas on Wednesday, adding that six more MPs are currently being vetted.

Security clearance has already been given to most of the MPs who asked for access to classified information, the Seimas speaker said.

"I believe there are around 85 MPs who already have it. The process is underway for another six as they applied at different times," the leader of the Democrats For Lithuania added.