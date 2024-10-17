Zelensky’s victory plan is our homework we have not done – Nausėda

"Some of the decisions depend on the United States, many of them are related to decisions made by us as the European Union. But I want to say that these key elements in Zelensky’s plan are the homework we have not done," Nausėda told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.
He also said Zelensky’s plan contains proposals that are not new to anyone as efforts had already been made to put them into practice.
"The Vilnius summit [worked] on Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO, and then in Washington, the same thing happened again. There is also an item about authorising the attack on Russian military facilities on its territory, and we have not done that either. The third point is about supplying long-range weapons and other specific equipment," Nausėda said.
"Until we do that, we are a long way from victory. The causal relationship is obvious here," the president underlined.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday presented the plan to MPs in Kyiv on Wednesday.
He is set to arrive in Brussels on Thursday to defend his „victory plan“ for Ukraine to both EU leaders and NATO defence ministers, AFP reports.