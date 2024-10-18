World Lithuanians’ votes unlikely to change LVŽS election result significantly – watchdog

2024.10.18 16:30

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) says it has no indication that the incoming postal votes from the World Lithuanians’ constituency will have a significant impact on results of the first round of the Seimas elections.

The VRK has received just over 3,000 envelopes from foreign countries where Lithuanian voters cast their ballots to date, according to its chairwoman.

"Since the first round, just over 3,000 envelopes have come in so far. Naturally, some may arrive today. (&) But the number of envelopes that has already returned does not indicate that this (the Farmers and Greens’ electoral result – ELTA) could change at all," Lina Petronienė told LRT radio on Friday.

She said the Farmers and Greens had "really" garnered votes in the World Lithuanians’ single-member constituency.

The preliminary data of the VRK show the LVŽS was supported by 7.02% of the voters and won six seats in the first round. A 7% threshold was set for the party which fielded a joint candidate list including a team of lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, former independent candidate for president.

The VRK is scheduled to confirm final results of the first round of the Seimas elections on Sunday, 20 October.

