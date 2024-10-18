World Lithuanians’ votes unlikely to change LVŽS election result significantly – watchdog

The VRK has received just over 3,000 envelopes from foreign countries where Lithuanian voters cast their ballots to date, according to its chairwoman.

"Since the first round, just over 3,000 envelopes have come in so far. Naturally, some may arrive today. (&) But the number of envelopes that has already returned does not indicate that this (the Farmers and Greens’ electoral result – ELTA) could change at all," Lina Petronienė told LRT radio on Friday.

She said the Farmers and Greens had "really" garnered votes in the World Lithuanians’ single-member constituency.