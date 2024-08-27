Work ongoing to secure tougher sanctions on Belarus, says FM

„I want to point out that (&) that the tightening of sanctions against Belarus a few months ago took quite a long time. We were making every effort to avoid certain allowances for Lukashenko’s regime for more than a year. This is why those sanctions could not be approved sooner,“ Landsbergis told a joint press conference held with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže at Adutiškis border post in Švenčionys District on Monday.