2024.08.06 16:04

Wizz Air resumes flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Wizz Air resumes flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv
Wizz Air resumes flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv
PHOTO: Wizz Air

Hungary’s airline Wizz Air resumed flights from Vilnius to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) reports.

„Yes, to our knowledge, the flights on the route will be operated,“ LTOU spokesman Tadas Vasiliauskas confirmed the news to ELTA.

One flight from Vilnius to Tel Aviv and one return flight from Tel Aviv to the Lithuanian capital are scheduled for Tuesday.

Wizz Air cancelled both outbound and return flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv on 3 August. The Foreign Ministry on Saturday urged all Lithuanian citizens in Israel to leave the country as soon as possible as tensions in the Middle East soared.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions