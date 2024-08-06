Wizz Air resumes flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv

„Yes, to our knowledge, the flights on the route will be operated,“ LTOU spokesman Tadas Vasiliauskas confirmed the news to ELTA.
One flight from Vilnius to Tel Aviv and one return flight from Tel Aviv to the Lithuanian capital are scheduled for Tuesday.
Wizz Air cancelled both outbound and return flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv on 3 August. The Foreign Ministry on Saturday urged all Lithuanian citizens in Israel to leave the country as soon as possible as tensions in the Middle East soared.