Websites of Latvian state institutions under intense cyberattacks

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Websites on Latvia’s Unified Web Platform (TVP) are inaccessible or load slowly due to intense cyberattacks, the news website delfi.lv reports.

TVP operation is assessed as stable at the moment and relevant agencies are taking measures to fully prevent the attacks.

According to cert.lv, the Information Technologies Security Incident Response Institution of the Republic of Latvia, intense distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against public sector websites and separate private websites have been observed since 19 August. This resulted in malfunctioning of their sites.

Cert.lv stated that the reason behind the cyberattacks was Latvia’s latest assistance package to Ukraine approved on 13 August, which includes the transfer of 30 equipped vehicles.

