Weather balloon accidentally lands in military area, says defmin

National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said the weather balloon’s landing in the military area was accidental.
„This landing is sheer coincidence. We will now take complex measures to tackle this method of smuggling cigarettes,“ Kasčiūnas told ELTA on Wednesday morning.
He said a decision has been taken to use rubber bullets and other special measures to down a meteorological balloon once it approaches a critical infrastructure object.
„The proportionality criterion is applied everywhere, always assessing if there is a source of threat or not. There is no indication of intelligence or diversion. Naturally, the root of the problem needs to be addressed, and we will work on that together with all the institutions,“ the minister stated.
Law amendments are being drafted to mandate both the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) and Public Security Service (VST) to destroy weather balloons, according to Kasčiūnas.
He added that concrete solutions will be offered in the coming days, including the blocking of sim cards placed in weather balloons carrying contraband.
The military police are carrying out an investigation into the incident, a spokeswoman for Alytus police said. The contents of the black box have not been revealed yet.