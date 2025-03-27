We need to create firm security guarantees for Ukraine – president in Paris

During the meeting, the Lithuanian leader welcomed France and the United Kingdom’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, emphasising that the issue extends beyond Ukraine’s security—it is crucial for the security of the entire transatlantic community.
"Negotiations on Russia’s terms would pose a direct threat to the European security architecture. Russia is and will remain an existential threat even after the peace talks. Any ceasefire agreement must be accompanied by strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Effective ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanisms, including measures for determining accountability, must be ensured," the president said, adding that no international organization where Russia holds veto power should be involved in this process or operate on the ground.
The head of state stressed that strengthening Ukraine’s military and continuing military assistance are key to deterring Russia. Nausėda urged coalition members to reassess their priorities and accelerate the delivery of military support.
"Ukraine’s armed forces need equipment immediately, including direct procurement from Ukraine’s defense industry. Any settlements that are not backed by the deployment of a security reassurance force in Ukraine will be broken by the Kremlin. Europe must act now. Let’s act urgently," the president said.
According to Nausėda, a European-led security reassurance force in Ukraine is a necessity. It must be credible, sufficiently numerous, with clear rules of engagement and a well-defined mandate. The Lithuanian president also highlighted the importance of the United States’ active involvement in implementing security guarantees.
Nausėda further underlined that Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union—by 2030 at the latest—could serve as a key security guarantee for both Ukraine and the EU.
More than 20 European and international leaders are attending the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris.