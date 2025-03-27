We need to create firm security guarantees for Ukraine – president in Paris

During the meeting, the Lithuanian leader welcomed France and the United Kingdom’s efforts to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, emphasising that the issue extends beyond Ukraine’s security—it is crucial for the security of the entire transatlantic community.

"Negotiations on Russia’s terms would pose a direct threat to the European security architecture. Russia is and will remain an existential threat even after the peace talks. Any ceasefire agreement must be accompanied by strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Effective ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanisms, including measures for determining accountability, must be ensured," the president said, adding that no international organization where Russia holds veto power should be involved in this process or operate on the ground.