We need less panic over Europe not being part of peace talks – parlt committee chair

"We are making the messages that come from Washington or from certain people even more acute. I understand that you have to listen, you have to hear, but to be at the table, you have to be very tough these days," Giedrimas Jeglinskas, head of the Seimas Committee on Security and Defence (NSGK), told LRT Radio on Monday, after coming back from the Munich Security Conference.
"It is not that we have to look at whether Europe is going to be there or not. The key thing is to have our interests defended,“ he said, calling for less panic and "greater focus on what we need to do and what we can do in Lithuania."
The director of the Geopolitics and Security Studies Centre (GSSC), Linas Kojala, echoed the MP’s statement, saying that Europe should concentrate more on its strength as both a community and a bloc of individual countries, with the US changing the direction of the cooperation.
"There are ways for Europe to remember that it carries weight, whether as the European Union or as individual states determined to act," Kojala told LRT.
European countries could take decisive action, such as sending troops to Ukraine, according to the political analyst. This should also be discussed at a European leaders’ meeting in Paris on Monday, Kojala suggested.
"Even if it does not dramatically change its strategic situation or its war situation, it would be proof that European countries have something to offer," he added.
The summit in Paris on Monday afternoon was to include Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, which would represent all the eight Nordic-Baltic countries including Lithuania, and NATO chief Marc Rutte and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, a European diplomatic source told AFP.
British media have said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to attend the summit intended to discuss the continent’s security amid growing concerns over US efforts to end the Ukraine war, according to AFP.
US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on Saturday said Europe would not be directly involved in talks though it would still have an "input".