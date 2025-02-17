We need less panic over Europe not being part of peace talks – parlt committee chair

"We are making the messages that come from Washington or from certain people even more acute. I understand that you have to listen, you have to hear, but to be at the table, you have to be very tough these days," Giedrimas Jeglinskas, head of the Seimas Committee on Security and Defence (NSGK), told LRT Radio on Monday, after coming back from the Munich Security Conference.

"It is not that we have to look at whether Europe is going to be there or not. The key thing is to have our interests defended,“ he said, calling for less panic and "greater focus on what we need to do and what we can do in Lithuania."