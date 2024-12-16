We must come up with strategic dilemmas for Russia through its vulnerabilities and dependencies – FM

"Russia is using hybrid attacks to distract us from its war of aggression against Ukraine, to divert our resources elsewhere, to frighten and divide our societies. We must seek a collective response, continue to support Ukraine and come up with strategic dilemmas for Russia through its vulnerabilities and dependencies," Budrys is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.
He also invited the ministers of the EU countries to jointly address the European External Action Service and the European Commission, calling for an EU strategy to counter Russia’s hybrid actions.
Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Sweden and Romania have drafted their reasoned proposal on the subject, which will be addressed at the Foreign Affairs Council in January, the ministry said.