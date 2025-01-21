We are ready to discuss challenges concerning NATO’s future with Trump’s administration – FM

"We are ready to discuss all the different issues and challenges concerning NATO’s future and security and stopping the aggression of Russia. That is one of our messages. It is not only about the war that has to be stopped in Ukraine, this is about the aggression that has to be stopped," Budrys told a press conference in Berlin on Monday.
The minister also highlighted the importance of talks on the need to continue supporting Ukraine.
"One of the elements of those discussions and one of the successes that we already have to share is our bilateral cooperation with Germany," he noted.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock stressed that the US is Germany’s key ally and vowed close cooperation with the new administration.
"Just as the US administration, we as Europeans make political decisions on the basis of our own European and German interests," she said, underlining the role of the domestic strength and unity of the European Union in partnerships.
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Budrys arrived in Berlin on Monday for his first meeting with German counterpart Baerbock. The ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation, security of the Baltic Sea and the region, and support for Ukraine.
Budrys was also scheduled to meet with Jens Plötner, Adviser to the German Federal Chancellor on Foreign and Security Policy, and representatives of German political think tanks.