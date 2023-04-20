The State Data Agency has reported that industrial production in Lithuania totalled EUR 9 billion in January-March 2023, down by 11.9% year-...
2023 m. balandžio 20 d.
We are looking for clear messages to Ukraine from NATO summit – Estonian formin
PHOTO:
On 19 April, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna was on a visit to Lithuania to meet with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and head of the Estonian-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce Robert Juodka, said the MFA.
