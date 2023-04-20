2023 m. balandžio 20 d. 09:40

We are looking for clear messages to Ukraine from NATO summit – Estonian formin

 
Suomija tapo 31 NATO valstybe
Suomija tapo 31 NATO valstybe
PHOTO: Sipa / Scanpix

On 19 April, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna was on a visit to Lithuania to meet with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and head of the Estonian-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce Robert Juodka, said the MFA.

The meeting with Foreign Minister Landsbergis covered continued cooperation in NATO and plans for the Vilnius summit. “The summit must give Ukraine clear messages and concrete steps for joining NATO, and hopefully Sweden has become a NATO member by the time of the summit,” Tsahkna said.

ELTA
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
Related articles
Top articles