We are entering area of uncertainty – FM on Trump’s vice presidential running mate

„We are entering an area of some uncertainty, in which it is hard to predict the actions of both our partners and adversaries,“ Landsbergis told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, Lithuania will continue working with any US administration that is elected as it has done before.

„The USA is the strategic, main security pillar for Lithuania. This is and will undoubtedly continue to be the case due to the geopolitical situation,“ he stressed.

According to US media, J. D. Vance was a staunch critic of Trump During the 2016 US presidential election campaign and soon after, calling him „America’s Hitler“, „moral disaster“ and „total fraud“.