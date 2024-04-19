Way to allocate profits from Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine will be found

“The debate is not yet over. But there are some steps forward. (&) Now the question is whether the interest can be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. And if so, from which year should the profit be taken – the current year, the years following the beginning of the war, or even earlier,” Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Friday, after his meeting with Marija Pejčinović Burić, secretary general of the Council of Europe.