2024.12.06 16:36

Vytautas Landsbergis hospitalised due to heart issues – media

 
Elta EN
Vytautas Landsbergis hospitalised due to heart issues – media
Vytautas Landsbergis hospitalised due to heart issues – media
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

Vytautas Landsbergis, former chairman of the Supreme Council-Reconstituent Seimas, has been hospitalised due to heart issues several days ago, news website tv3.lt reported Thursday.

He is being treated at the intensive care unit of the cardiology department of Santaros Clinics in Vilnius.

Professor Landsbergis, aged 92, said he was hospitalised due to low blood pressure contributed by fatigue and the lack of rest, but is preparing to return home.

However, it is unclear when the former leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD) would be discharged from the hospital.

Vytautas Landsbergis is the de facto first head of state of Lithuania since the restoration of its independence in 1990.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions