VSD disputes findings of Seimas inquiry commission

The VSD sent its assessment of the parliamentary commission’s findings to President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the Special Investigation Service (STT) and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The VSD says it had not determined that certain individuals would have had unlawful influence on political processes or decision-making by attempting to establish contacts with representatives of Lithuania’s state institutions. Therefore, it believes that the parliamentary inquiry’s findings are “unsubstantiated interpretations”.

“VSD responsibly states that no individuals were identified in Nausėda’s environment during pre-election and election period who would have posed a threat to national security,” the agency said Tuesday.

According to the intelligence agency, such findings of the parliamentary commission contradict testimonies of intelligence officials and other information that had been transferred to MPs.

The VSD claims that the ad hoc commission deliberately ignored information that was provided to MPs. Therefore, it argues that the findings are baseless and are merely assumptions, and that its director is being unfairly accused.

As reported previously, the parliamentary inquiry concluded that Director of the State Security Department (VSD) Darius Jauniškis aided President Gitanas Nausėda in his election campaign by collecting information on his inner circle. The commission stated that the VSD director collected intelligence on Nausėda’s team members and supporters.

According to the commission, Nausėda hindered the Seimas from carrying out its constitutional functions and violated his oath and the Constitution by refusing to testify.