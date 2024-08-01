2024.08.01 17:38

VSAT will send around 10 border guards to Latvia

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
VSAT will send around 10 border guards to Latvia
VSAT will send around 10 border guards to Latvia
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Lithuania plans to send around 10 border guards to neighbouring Latvia facing a surge in the number of illegal migrants on its Belarusian border, the head of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) says.

„We are still to specify the number, as we have received a quite detailed request from Latvia to deploy specialists in the relevant field, including dog handlers, border guards, specialists, criminal intelligence experts. So, we do not have the full list yet, but we intend to send about 10 officers,“ Rustamas Liubajevas told ELTA on Thursday.

He said Monday Lithuanian and Estonian officers will go to help their Latvian colleagues to guard the border from 5 August.

Latvia has registered almost 3,500 irregular migrants this year as opposed to around 350 attempts to cross the border illegally recorded in Lithuania in the first half of this year, according to the official.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions