VSAT will send around 10 border guards to Latvia

„We are still to specify the number, as we have received a quite detailed request from Latvia to deploy specialists in the relevant field, including dog handlers, border guards, specialists, criminal intelligence experts. So, we do not have the full list yet, but we intend to send about 10 officers,“ Rustamas Liubajevas told ELTA on Thursday.

He said Monday Lithuanian and Estonian officers will go to help their Latvian colleagues to guard the border from 5 August.