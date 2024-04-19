VSAT proposes tighter rules for accessing border with Russia

“We are talking about closing certain sections of the border to prevent residents or tourists from accessing certain parts of the border. Naturally, residents who live nearby and who work there, will be able to continue doing that,” VSAT Head Rustamas Liubajevas told reporters at the Vištytis border point on Friday.
Certain sections will be shut or residents will be asked to show a permit issued by officers of the border service, he explained.
On Friday, the VSAT held an event at the Vištytis border post to present a plan for strengthening the border with the Russian Federation. The plan includes legal measures, need for counter-mobility measures, proposals related to fortification and arming of border guards.