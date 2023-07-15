Visit of First Lady of the Republic of Korea to MRU – Recognition of Significant King Sejong Institute (KSI) Vilnius Activities

In 2014 the King Sejong Institute Vilnius was established at Mykolas Romeris University, which was the first such institution not only in Lithuania, but the entire Baltic region. The KSI Vilnius organizes free Korean language courses, implements various cultural projects and organizes cultural events.
There are 5 Korean language lecturers that teach at the Institute. The aim of the KSI Vilnius is to provide a sound foundation to learn and continue learning Korean language and culture and to deepen knowledge about Korean traditions, philosophy and history. This year there are 226 students studying at the Institute. From its establishment in 2014, there are more than 1000 students that completed KSI courses.
In 2021, the King Sejong Institute Vilnius was voted one of the 3 best such Institutes in Europe, Central Europe and the African region and was awarded an Excellence Award for its activities.
“The recognition of the King Sejong Institute Vilnius confirms that the academic exchange and cooperation developed by Lithuania and higher education institutions of the Republic of Korea has great potential. More and more young people want to deepen their knowledge about this and other countries of the Indian-Pacific region, to study in a multicultural environment, and to gain new experiences that they can apply in the global market. We hope that this visit will encourage even more interest in the Republic of Korea, an important partner of Lithuania in the region,” said MRU Rector Prof. Žalėnienė.
In 2023, MRU signed an agreement with the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) for official organization of TOPIC IBT I and II tests and Speaking Tests. Students are very interested in the TOPIK examination (Korean language test for foreigners learning Korean language and helps get scholarships for studies and employment in Korea.) There is no possibility to take the official TOPIK test in Lithuania, so KSI Vilnius students go to other European countries. It is expected that such a test will soon be available at KSI in Vilnius.