Visit of First Lady of the Republic of Korea to MRU – Recognition of Significant King Sejong Institute (KSI) Vilnius Activities

In 2014 the King Sejong Institute Vilnius was established at Mykolas Romeris University, which was the first such institution not only in Lithuania, but the entire Baltic region. The KSI Vilnius organizes free Korean language courses, implements various cultural projects and organizes cultural events.

There are 5 Korean language lecturers that teach at the Institute. The aim of the KSI Vilnius is to provide a sound foundation to learn and continue learning Korean language and culture and to deepen knowledge about Korean traditions, philosophy and history. This year there are 226 students studying at the Institute. From its establishment in 2014, there are more than 1000 students that completed KSI courses.

In 2021, the King Sejong Institute Vilnius was voted one of the 3 best such Institutes in Europe, Central Europe and the African region and was awarded an Excellence Award for its activities.